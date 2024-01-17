Home > Overseas Trailer truck crashes into guardrails on icy Alabama highway Reuters Posted at Jan 17 2024 03:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A semi-trailer truck was seen skidding on an icy highway in Alabama on Tuesday before crashing into guardrails, as a winter storm sweeps across the southeastern US state. Footage filmed by eyewitness Travis Johnston showed the truck swerving to one side of the Interstate 65 (I-65) highway as it lost control, before it slid all the way to the opposite side and went over guardrails. Local media, citing state troopers, said icy road conditions were reported across many parts of north and central Alabama on Tuesday. The incident comes after multiple crashes were also recorded on the I-65 on Monday near the town of Cullman and caused a road closure in both directions for several hours, according to local media outlet WBRC. Fil-Ams deal with power outage in U.S. winter storm Pinoy seniors among affected by US flight cancellations due to winter storms For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center. — Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, weather Read More: truck accident alabama traffic highway overseas US weather