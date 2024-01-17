Watch more on iWantTFC

A semi-trailer truck was seen skidding on an icy highway in Alabama on Tuesday before crashing into guardrails, as a winter storm sweeps across the southeastern US state.

Footage filmed by eyewitness Travis Johnston showed the truck swerving to one side of the Interstate 65 (I-65) highway as it lost control, before it slid all the way to the opposite side and went over guardrails.

Local media, citing state troopers, said icy road conditions were reported across many parts of north and central Alabama on Tuesday.

The incident comes after multiple crashes were also recorded on the I-65 on Monday near the town of Cullman and caused a road closure in both directions for several hours, according to local media outlet WBRC.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center.

— Report from Reuters