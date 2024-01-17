Kenyan cult leader to face murder charges in starvation deaths

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Kenyan judge on Wednesday (January 17, 2024) ordered cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 30 associates to undergo mental health evaluations before being charged with the murder of 191 children whose bodies have been exhumed since last April from the Shakahola forest.

Authorities say Mackenzie, the head of the Good News International Church, ordered his followers in southeastern Kenya to starve themselves and their children to death so that they could go to heaven before the world ended.

More than 400 bodies were uncovered over the course of months of exhumations across tens of thousands of acres of forest, making this one of the world's worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.

Prosecutors say they will charge 95 people in total on counts of murder, manslaughter, terrorism and torture. —Report from Reuters