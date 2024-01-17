Home > Overseas Israeli military says it eliminated 'terrorist cell' in West Bank's Balata camp Reuters Posted at Jan 17 2024 05:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Israeli military said on Wednesday (January 17) its forces eliminated a "terrorist cell" during a precise air strike in the Balata camp in the Israeli-occupied city of Nablus. The military said in a statement it eliminated Abdullah Abu-Shalal, the "head of terrorist infrastructure" of the camp, who planned to carry out an imminent, large-scale terrorist attack with his cell members. An unidentified charred body arrived at Rafidia governmental hospital in Nablus after Israeli forces bombed a vehicle near Balata camp, the Palestinian health ministry said. (Production: Raneen Sawafta, Mustafa Abu Ganeyeh) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos anc promo Read More: israel hamas west bank gaza anc promo