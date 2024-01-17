In Canada, extreme cold turns boiling water to steam, freezes cracked eggs

Watch more on iWantTFC

A polar vortex has brought recording-breaking cold to parts of Canada.

Video shows everyday items like toilet paper, eggs, noodles, and hot water completely frozen amidst the extreme icy temperatures in Alberta, Canada.

According to Environment Canada, as of Tuesday (January 16), parts of northern Alberta are likely to see extreme cold conditions continue until later in the week.

(Production: Maria Laguna, Pola Grzanka, Alexandra Sarabia)