Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone footage on Wednesday showed some of the damage from two Russian missiles that struck Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv overnight and injured 17 people, local officials said.

The footage showed an apartment building with its central section caved in and roof destroyed. The windows of a nearby building were also blown out.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said 14 of the injured people were in hospital, including two women who were seriously hurt.

Ukraine's Emergency Services said on Telegram one of the missiles in the attack late on Tuesday had hit a three-story building that had previously housed a medical center. Fires were extinguished in two buildings and residential and other buildings sustained damage.

—Report from Reuters