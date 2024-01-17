Home > Overseas 17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv Reuters Posted at Jan 17 2024 05:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Drone footage on Wednesday showed some of the damage from two Russian missiles that struck Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv overnight and injured 17 people, local officials said. The footage showed an apartment building with its central section caved in and roof destroyed. The windows of a nearby building were also blown out. Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said 14 of the injured people were in hospital, including two women who were seriously hurt. Ukraine's Emergency Services said on Telegram one of the missiles in the attack late on Tuesday had hit a three-story building that had previously housed a medical center. Fires were extinguished in two buildings and residential and other buildings sustained damage. Putin says Russia will 'intensify' attacks on Ukraine Prepare for a long war in Ukraine: NATO chief —Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: Russia missile Kharkiv Ukraine war overseas