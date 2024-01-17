Czech zoo shows off endangered baby hippo

Watch more on iWantTFC

A baby hippo, recently born in a zoo at Dvur Kralove nad Labem in the northern part of the Czech Republic, was presented to the public for the first time on Monday (January 15).

The male hippo, born on December 1, 2023 and named Mikolas, was playing with his mother Malaya in the outdoor enclosure by the pool.

Pygmy hippos are listed as endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The zoo at Dvur Kralove nad Labem, the second largest in the country, is known for its extensive wildlife protection work and is among the most important breeders of African hoofed mammals in the world. -Report from Reuters