Dense fog engulfs India, disrupts flights and commute

More than 100 flights were delayed in New Delhi on Sunday (January 14), but intermittent flight operations had resumed on Monday morning, with passengers complaining of long flight delays. According to aviation website Flightradar24, at least 168 flights leaving Delhi were delayed and 56 flights were cancelled on Monday morning.

Traffic moved slowly on the roads on Monday morning, as commuters and students made their way to work and schools amid low visibility. At least 18 trains to Delhi from different parts of the country were running late because of dense fog, according to local media, citing a railway document.

India's weather office has predicted dense fog and a cold wave in New Delhi for Monday and 'very dense fog' on Tuesday (January 16), with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit). -Report from Reuters

