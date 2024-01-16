Cars submerged as flooding inundates Mauritius capital

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness video shot on Monday (January 15) showed dozens of vehicles inundated in floodwater as extreme rain from Cyclone Belal lashed Mauritius' capital.

In the footage, showing La Poudrière street in Port Louis, a person was seen climbing out of a submerged vehicle while others, seeking safety, sat on car roofs. People were also seen wading in the knee-deep floodwater.

The French island of La Reunion some 226 km (140 miles) away was also struck by Belal on Monday, when it was placed under cyclone alert.

Citizens were urged to stay inside, cut power, stop using tap water and stay in the safest room of their houses. —Report from Reuters