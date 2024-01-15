Taiwan independence will 'never be possible': China foreign minister

Watch more on iWantTFC

Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi dismissed Taiwan's election results on Sunday and warned that pursuit of independence would be 'severely punished' .

Wang made the comments during a joint news conference in Cairo, following meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"Therefore, no matter what the election results are, it cannot change the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, nor can it change the general consensus of the international community to adhere to the one-China principle," Wang said.

"Anyone on the island of Taiwan who wants to pursue Taiwan independence or split China's territory will be severely punished by history and law," he warned.

China's foreign ministry and its embassies around the world have condemned foreign governments that congratulated Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its president-elect Lai Ching-te after an election on Saturday (January 13).

Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, fears that Lai could declare the establishment of a Republic of Taiwan, which Lai has said he will not do.

