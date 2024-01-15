Rare white whale spotted off the coast of Thailand

Watch more on iWantTFC

Tourists captured video of a rare white Omura's whale off the coast of Phuket, Thailand on New Year’s Day (January 1).

Video shot from a boat showed the white whale swimming nearby and coming to the surface. Still images revealed the white pigment of the whale's skin.

The tour company that shared the footage said they had named the whale 'Thalang'.

Scientists observed Omura's whales in the wild for the first time off the coast of Madagascar, according to research published in 2015 in the Royal Society Open Science journal.

Omura's whales are small tropical baleen whales that were previously misidentified as Bryde's whales. This white Omura's whale could be the first known instance of an albino Omura's whale. - Report from Reuters