Drone footage shows lava burning houses in Iceland

Drone footage showed fiery lava flows setting houses on fire in Grindavik, Iceland on Sunday (January 14), after a volcano erupted for the second time in less than a month.

The volcano appeared to be less active on Monday (January 15), after molten lava flows reached the outskirts of the fishing village around noon on Sunday, setting three houses alight. The town was evacuated earlier and there was no immediate danger to people.

It was the second eruption on the peninsula of Reykjanes in four weeks and the fifth since 2021.

Geologists on Sunday said magma corridors were believed to be flowing underneath the abandoned Grindavik, however, posing continued risk. —Report from Reuters