Brunei on Sunday celebrated the wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen, son of the world's longest reigning monarch Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, in a lavish 10-day long royal wedding ceremony in the oil-rich sultanate.

The prince and his bride Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic — the granddaughter of one of his father's key advisers — attended one of the many royal ceremonies before taking part in a parade through the streets of Brunei's capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

The couple's Islamic solemnization ceremony took place on Thursday. Leaders from neighboring countries were seen in attendance on Sunday's royal wedding ceremony. The wedding celebrations began on January 7 and will last through January 16.

Prince Mateen has gained his fame in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements, including the coronation of King Charles and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

(Production: Yuddy Cahya Budiman)