Trump business got $7.8-M from foreign governments, including PH: report
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 13 2024 01:36 AM
A US Congressional Oversight Committee reports on prohibited payments made by the Philippines and other countries to businesses tied to then US President Donald Trump. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2024