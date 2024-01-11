Watch more on iWantTFC

South Africa accused Israel on Thursday (January 11) of subjecting Palestinians to genocidal acts at the opening of hearings at the top U.N. court on a case brought against the devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

In the case brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), also known as the World Court, South Africa demands an emergency suspension of Israel's military campaign in the Palestinian enclave.

Adila Hassim, advocate of South Africa's high court, told the ICJ that Israel has “committing acts that fall within the definition of genocide.”

South Africa points to Israel's sustained bombing campaign which has killed over 23,000 people in the small, densely populated Gaza Strip, according to Hamas-run Gaza health authorities.

Israel has said South Africa's case is baseless.

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, also advocate of the High Court of South Africa, said Israel’s genocidal intend was “rooted in the belief that in fact the enemy is not just the military wing of Hamas”, but that it “is embedded in the fabric of Palestinian life in Gaza.”

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa condemned Hamas' Oct. 7 assault, but added that any attack, even one involving atrocious crimes, was not a justification for violations of the Genocide Convention.

Post-apartheid South Africa has long defended the Palestinian cause, a relationship forged when the African National Congress' struggle against white-minority rule was cheered on by Yasser Arafat's Palestine Liberation Organization. —Report from Reuters