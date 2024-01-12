Watch more on iWantTFC

The United States Central Command said on Friday that it has launched joint strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen after the Iran-backed militants continued “llegal and reckless attacks” in the Red Sea.

In an update on X, the US Central Command released footage of military planes taking off from an aircraft carrier at sea.

The multinational operation carried out early Thursday was led in coordination with the United Kingdom, with support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain, it said on X.

The strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in response to the movement's attacks on ships in the Red Sea are a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

(Production: Nur-Azna Sanusi, Ariel Wee)