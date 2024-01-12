Fire, looting in Papua New Guinea riots

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness footage shot on Wednesday (January 10) showed fires and mass looting in Papua New Guinea's capital amid angry protests by the police and public sector over a pay cut which grew into deadly riots.

In footage shot by an eyewitness on Thursday (January 11), debris and charred trees were seen along the same road where the looting occurred the night before. Grey smoke was seen rising from the same building where the fire took place.

Eight people were killed in police strikes-turned-riots in the capital Port Moresby while a further seven died in Lae, in the country's north, ABC reported, citing an update from police.

At a press conference on Thursday Prime Minister James Marape denounced the strikes and said assistance will be provided to businesses affected by looting and arson.

