Spain imposes nationwide mask mandate at health facilities as COVID, flu spread

Spain's Ministry of Health said on Wednesday (January 10) it would issue an order to make masks mandatory in health facilities, adding the obligation could become a recommendation in those regions that show a decrease in the accumulated incidence curve of acute respiratory infections over the last two weeks.

Although some Spanish regions had already ordered patients, visitors and staff at hospitals to wear masks last week, the Health ministry proposed on Monday (January 8) to extend the requirement nationwide facing opposition from other regions.

Health Minister Monica Garcia said the COVID pandemic had shown masking up was "a basic and minimum measure" that could be taken when respiratory infections are on the rise to protect vulnerable people and contain the spread of infection.

