Two Russian missiles struck a hotel late on Wednesday (January 10) in the center of Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv, injuring 11 people, one person seriously, the regional governor said.

Pictures posted online showed many of the windows blown out and balconies destroyed with large piles of rubble in the street below. Emergency teams made their way through gaping holes in the facade to sift through rubble inside.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by building configuration which matched file and street view imagery.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on Telegram, said the strike at about 10.30 p.m. local time involved S-300 missiles in the city's Kyiv district.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Production: Maria Laguna, Gerardo Gomez)