Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure have made some African countries vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.

On Wednesday, the river reached 6.20 meters above sea level, just shy of the 1961 record of 6.26 meters, authorities told Reuters, adding that the flooding had followed exceptionally high rains inland.

Several neighborhoods in DRC's densely-populated Kinshasa have flooded, along with a dozen other provinces. Nearly 300 people have died and 300,000 households have been affected, with tens of thousands of houses destroyed. -Report from Reuters