Volunteers say the increasing number of displaced people flocking to Rafah, as well as the high cost and the shortages of food items, are making it almost impossible to keep up with the demand.

Before the war, the Rafah Food Distribution Charity operated only twice a week - but they are now operating daily to cook 15 large pots of beans or pasta.

But this is still not enough for the hundreds of thousands displaced in Rafah - volunteers say.

"We offer one plateful of food per family of 15 people. It is not possible that this amount of food will be enough for a family of 15 people, one plateful of food is not enough for these families. This is our capacity; we cannot offer more. We hope as the days pass by, that the prices will go down so that we can offer more food," said coordinator Mohammed Daloul.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 23,000 Palestinians, destroyed much of Gaza and displaced most of the population of 2.3 million at least once, creating a dramatic and worsening humanitarian crisis.

—Report from Reuters