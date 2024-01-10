Mississippi authorities release footage of shooting of 11-year-old boy

Watch more on iWantTFC

Body-camera footage of the shooting of an 11-year-old boy by a Mississippi police officer has been released by the state's Department of Public Safety, according to ABC's "Good Morning America," which aired an excerpt of the footage on Sunday (January 7).

The clip showed Indianola Officer Greg Capers arriving at the home of Aderrien Murry early one morning last May, after the 11-year-old called police to his home because his father was threatening his mother.

It also showed the moment Capers shot the unarmed boy in the chest, just as the boy entered the room and put his hands up.

Murry survived but suffered extensive injuries and had to undergo costly medical treatment.

A grand jury opted not to indict Capers in December, finding that he had no criminal intent when he shot the boy.

The Murrys also filed a civil lawsuit in May against Capers, the city of Indianola, and its police chief, seeking $5 million in damages for Capers' alleged "reckless disregard" for the Murrys' rights and safety. —Report from Reuters