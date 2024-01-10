Ecuadorian police raid TV station, arrest gang members

Watch more on iWantTFC

Police raided a TV studio in Ecuador on Tuesday (January 9) after gunmen with explosives stormed the station on-air during a wave of violence around the nation that prompted President Daniel Noboa to name 22 gangs as terrorist organizations to be hunted by the military.

Police arrested the 13 men who burst into TC's studio during a live broadcast, while elsewhere at least seven police officers were kidnapped and there were several explosions.

The takeover of TC's studio in Guayaquil was broadcast for about 20 minutes. Men wearing balaclavas and mostly dressed in black wielded guns and accosted staffers huddling on the floor. Gunshots and yelling were heard and some of the invaders gestured at the camera.

Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video as Guayaquil from the color of the stairs and floor which matched Ecuadorian police handout showing the arrested armed men at the scene. Ecuador’s Presidency posted on its X account that the authorities regained control of a TV station taken by masked individuals earlier on Tuesday. —Report from Reuters