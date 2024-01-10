Watch more on iWantTFC

Snow sculptors from around the world added final touches to their creations on Monday, in an international competition held in China’s northeast for the first time since borders shut in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

Artists came from 12 different countries, including Russia, South Korea, Canada, and even tropical Indonesia, whose team captain said he was happy to be back carving the sculptures and seeing his "friends" after three years.

The snow sculpture competition is part of Harbin's ice and snow festival, which officially opened on January 5. State media reported that Harbin has seen a boom in winter tourism this season, with record numbers of visitors and revenue. - Report from Reuters