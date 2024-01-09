Watch more on iWantTFC

Drone views over north and central Gaza on Monday showed the extent of damage caused by Israeli attacks on the enclave with countless shattered buildings across the landscape.

Pressure grew on Israel on Monday from its staunch ally the United States and from Middle East powers to ease up on its assault on Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting the region in a bid to prevent the conflict - now entering its fourth month - from turning into a regional conflagration.

He was due to arrive in Israel late on Monday after meeting Gulf Arab leaders.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

—Report from Reuters