Dog eats $4,000 in cash

Owners of a dog who ate $4,000 in cash in Pittsburgh, United States said on Friday (January 5) they were in shock after they found the money eaten and shredded.

Clayton Law, one of the owners of Cecil the dog, said he had taken the money out of the bank to complete a backyard renovation project and left it on a kitchen countertop. When he returned, he found his pet standing over a pile of banknotes that had been torn apart.

Clayton had the messy task of cleaning the cash of vomit and poop after it was excreted from Cecil. Co-owner Carrie Law said their bank said they would replace banknotes that had most of the serial number intact.

Clayton and Carrie say it was out of character for Cecil, who had never done anything like this, and added they have retrieved most of the money. -Report from Reuters