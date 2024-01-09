Activists cheer as South Korea passes bill to ban dog meat trade

Watch more on iWantTFC

Activists and dog lovers cheered as South Korea’s parliament on Tuesday (January 9) passed a bill to end the eating and selling of dog meat, a move that would outlaw the controversial centuries-old practice amid growing support for animal welfare.

Speaking after the bill was passed, anti-dog meat campaign manager of the Humane Society International Lee Sang-kyung said the group’s priority from now will be to rescue dogs abandoned in dog farms and help find them new owners.

Proposed by the ruling party, the bill was passed by an overwhelming 208 votes with two abstentions in the single-chamber parliament after its bipartisan agriculture committee approved it on Monday.

Pet owners welcomed the news, but others said dog meat consumption has been the country’s tradition and is a matter of preference. —Report from Reuters