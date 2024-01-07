Tornado rips through south Florida, sends sparks flying

Watch more on iWantTFC

A tornado ripped through downtown Fort Lauderdale in south Florida on Saturday (January 6) evening, sending sparks flying after hitting buildings and power cables.

Video obtained by Reuters showed the tornado approaching and moving swiftly across a residential area and marina. When it rolled over some buildings, large fireballs of green sparks and flames flew in the air.

No injuries have been reported, and whilst some power lines were downed, the damage from the storm appeared to be minor, Fort Lauderdale officials said in social media post.

The tornado came amid a stormy weekend in south Florida and officials issued a tornado warning across Broward County minutes before the twister was spotted, local media reported. —Report from Reuters