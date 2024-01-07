Satellite images show damage caused by Japan quake

Watch more on iWantTFC

Satellite images captured on January 2 showed the damage caused by an earthquake in Japan.

The confirmed death toll from the New Year's Day earthquake reached 110 on Saturday (January 6) as a search for survivors in the rubble of collapsed buildings entered a sixth day.

The magnitude 7.6 quake struck the west coast, destroying infrastructure and snapping power links to 22,000 homes in the Hokuriku region. Rain hampered efforts to sift the rubble for survivors as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid.

(Production: Natasa Bansagi, Maria Laguna)