Japanese soldiers carry relief supplies on their backs to cut-off quake areas

Japanese soldiers were carrying relief supplies to areas isolated by a magnitude 7.6 quake on foot, defense ministry footage showed.

In the video provided by Japan’s defence ministry, members of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) were traversing rocky hillsides with backpacks, making their way towards isolated parts of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday (January 7) vowed to provide ‘ceaseless’ support to areas devastated by the New Year's Day earthquake as snow and sleet hampered rescue and relief efforts.

The quake left more than 30,000 homeless and cut power to tens of thousands of residences and businesses. At least 103 people are still reported missing and the death toll rose to 161 on Monday (January 8) morning.

(Production: Irene Wang)