Trump sinisisi sa karahasang bumalot sa US Capitol

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2021 08:36 PM

Matapos ang karahasang bumalot sa US Capitol sa Washington DC noong Miyerkoles, patuloy ang panawagan ng maraming mambabatas sa Amerika na paalisin na sa puwesto si outgoing President Donald Trump. Tinawag namang "domestic terrorists" ni US President-elect Joe Biden ang mga umatake sa Capitol. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 8 Enero 2021

