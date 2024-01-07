Woman in her 90s rescued after 124 hours in Japan quake

Watch more on iWantTFC

A woman in her 90s was pulled out alive miraculously by rescue workers from a collapsed house in the rain on Saturday (January 6) night, 124 hours after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Japan's west coast on January 1.

The Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported that two women were found trapped in rubbles of a collapsed two-story house in the town of Suzu at around 8:20 p.m. local time (1120GMT). While the elderly woman was responsive, the other in her 40s showed no vital signs.

According to the Ishikawa government, 126 people have been confirmed dead, and more than 200 are still missing.

The major earthquake destroyed local infrastructure and snapped power links to 22,000 homes in the Hokuriku region. Rain hampered efforts to sift the rubble for survivors as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid. —Report from Reuters