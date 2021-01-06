Trump supporters storm US Capitol as lawmakers meet to certify Biden win

Watch also in iWantTFC

Supporters of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) stormed the US capitol as Congress met to certify the win of President-elect Joe Biden in the November 2020 elections.

On the same day a runoff election in Georgia put control of Congress in Democratic hands, Trump supporters overturned barricades and clashed with police on the U.S. Capitol grounds and streamed inside the building. The demonstrations flared as lawmakers met inside to formally certify Biden's victory over Trump in the Nov. 3 election. Law enforcement authorities struggled to maintain order and National Guard troops were being deployed.

Inside the great domed US Capitol building, initially out of view of the cameras, images emerged of a scene that resembled something from a coup d'etat.

Trump supporters, waving his blue flags and wearing his red campaign hats, stormed through the building, making it right into the debating chamber.

A viral photo on Twitter showed plainclothes security men aiming pistols point blank through the smashed window of a door to stop anyone else getting in.

World leaders on Wednesday expressed shock at the violent protesters who overran the U.S. Congress and attempts to overturn the Nov. 3 presidential election results which dealt a victory to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a tweet described the incidents as "an attack on democracy". "President Trump and many members of Congress bear significant responsibility for what's now taking place. The democratic process of electing a president must be respected."

--Report from TJ Manotoc, ABS-CBN News