Trump supporters storm US Capitol as lawmakers meet to certify Biden win
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 07 2021 06:42 AM
Teleradyo, US, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, 2020 US elections, Trump supporters, Trump supporters protest
- /overseas/01/07/21/us-tops-21-million-covid-19-cases-record-hospitalizations
- /news/01/07/21/3-magkakaibigan-tiklo-sa-marijuana-buy-bust-sa-qc
- /overseas/01/07/21/3-children-killed-playing-with-grenade-in-pakistan
- /overseas/01/07/21/trump-tells-supporters-to-stay-peaceful-as-protesters-storm-us-capitol
- /overseas/01/07/21/pence-says-he-wont-stop-biden-victory-certification