Benedict XVI paid tribute by Pope Francis, mourners in Vatican funeral

Posted at Jan 06 2023 12:41 AM

Pope Francis pays tribute to his late predecessor Benedict XVI in a funeral attended by thousands of mourners at Saint Peter's Square. It was the first occasion in modern times in which a Pope presided over the funeral of his predecessor who was the first Roman Catholic Pontiff to resign in 600 years. —The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 5, 2022
