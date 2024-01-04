Watch more on iWantTFC

The Ukrainian army released a video on Thursday (January 4) of intense fighting near Synkivka, in the region of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Army Ground forces said the video showed Russian military vehicles and tanks advancing towards Synkivka, some being destroyed by Ukrainian missiles. Soldiers are seen climbing out of a smoldering tank in one of the video clips.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by the road layout and terrain features seen in the video, which match satellite imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the video was filmed.

One Ukrainian media organization quoted Ukraine’s ground forces commander Lt. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi on Dec. 28. saying they had eliminated a Russian tank, three armored personnel carriers, and 30 Russian soldiers in an attack on Synkivka.

Russia holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine, and there is no end in sight to the war as next month's second anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion approaches.

Russia depicts a Ukrainian counteroffensive launched in mid-2023 as a failure. Front lines have changed little in recent months. —Report from Reuters