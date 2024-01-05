People trapped as trains collide in West Indonesia

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rescuers in Indonesia were battling on Friday (January 5) to extricate two people trapped between railway cars after commuter trains collided in Cicalengka in West Java province, killing at least three and injuring 28, authorities said.

Video from local broadcaster Kompas TV showed the derailed train carriages and rescue work underway.

Rescuers were weighing options to save the two people found squeezed between cars, said Hery Marantika, the head of a rescue agency, but declined to say if they were still alive. Ambulances gathered to take the injured to hospital, police said, following the collision at 6:03 a.m. (1103 GMT) near the provincial capital of Bandung.

The three dead were train crew, said authorities, adding that a total of 478 passengers were aboard the trains, with the 28 injured taken to hospital. The cause of the crash is not immediately clear, but train operator PT KAI and the provincial government have said they will investigate, along with transport safety officials.

