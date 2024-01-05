Heartbroken cat lover searches for lost pets after Japan quake

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kohei Kirimoto, 31, an eighth-generation lacquer artist, walked through rubble on Thursday concerned only for his beloved cats.

He put out food and water for not just the three cats that lived in his home and workspace, but also for dozens of community felines that lived in Wajima's "Asaichi" morning market, famed for its winding stalls of seafood, snacks and crafts.

Wajima was hit hardest by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck central Japan on the afternoon of New Year's Day, the strongest in the country since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. At least 74 people have been confirmed dead as the search for survivors continues.

The quake measured the maximum on Japan's intensity scale, buckling roads and knocking down hundreds of buildings. But perhaps the biggest cultural loss was a massive fire that consumed most of the Asaichi market, whose history goes back 1,000 years.

The Kirimoto family have been a mainstay in Wajima for more than 200 years, producing the finely polished wood bowls and furniture that is a cultural heritage of the country. In his early 30s, Kirimoto has gained international acclaim melding the art with jewellery and designer bags.

Poking around the rubble, the ancient legacy and the fame were far from his mind.

Wajima was only recently bouncing back from the COVID-19 crisis that starved the city of tourists and trade. The pandemic brought with it a personal toll as well, which the cats helped ease, Kirimoto said.

Two of them he adopted recently from a nearby shrine. Another three-year old cat was his constant companion through the pandemic.

“I'm thankful for all the happiness they gave me. I'm grateful," he said, breaking into sobs.

—Report from Reuters