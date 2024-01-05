Elderly woman trapped under quake-hit home rescued in Japan

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan - A woman in her 80s was rescued from under her collapsed home in Japan's Wajima city on Thursday (January 4) as evacuation personnel raced to find survivors after the deadly New Year's Day earthquake.

The Osaka Fire Department, which responded to the woman's call for help, said the resident was conscious while trapped under the collapsed floor of her home. She was later transported to a hospital in the city.

The 7.6 magnitude quake struck western Japan's Noto peninsula on Monday (January 1) afternoon, killing at least 94, and forcing some 33,000 people to evacuate their homes.

With more than 200 people missing, the disaster could be the worst since a massive earthquake and tsunami struck the east coast of Japan in 2011. - Report from Reuters