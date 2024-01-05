Home > Overseas China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea Agence France-Presse Posted at Jan 05 2024 12:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Footage released by the Philippines army shows Maritime Cooperative Activity between Manila and the US in the South China Sea, while China is also conducting military exercises in the hotly contested waters. FULL STORY: China slams 'provocative' US moves in South China Sea as both sides conduct drills Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: China US Philippines South China Sea West Philippine Sea defense military