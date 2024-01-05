Home  >  Overseas

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jan 05 2024 12:31 PM

Footage released by the Philippines army shows Maritime Cooperative Activity between Manila and the US in the South China Sea, while China is also conducting military exercises in the hotly contested waters. 

