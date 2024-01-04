Thick fog envelops Chinese provinces, shutting roads and highways

Watch more on iWantTFC

Thick fog blanketed several Chinese provinces on Thursday (January 4) shutting roads and highways as visibility plummeted.

Footage from state broadcaster CCTV showed dense fog engulfing the provinces of Jiangxi and Jiangsu, forcing the closure of expressway toll gates and highways, as drivers stopped their vehicles along the roads.

Dense fog affected Shandong, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian provinces with visibility below 200 m (656 ft) while some parts of southern Jiangsu and southern Anhui had visibility below 50 m, China's National Meteorological Centre said.

The weather agency issued yellow and orange warnings for heavy fog up to 7:45 a.m. (2345 GMT Wednesday). China has a three-tier color-coded warning system for thick fog, with red being the most serious, followed by orange and yellow. —Report from Reuters