Residents visit destroyed homes, queue for food after Japan quake

Residents in Japan's Wajima visited destroyed homes and queued for free food amid tight supplies on Thursday (January 4) following an earthquake that hit the area on New Year's Day.

Minoru Hirano came back to his home to retrieve his boots in an neighbourhood that was destroyed by a large-scale fire. He said he worries if his neighbours will ever be able to live there again.

Visiting the same fire-hit area was Kazuhiro Shimomura, who travelled from Mie prefecture in central Japan to bring water and supplies to his wife's parents.

Across town, volunteers were distributing free food to a long line of residents.

People queueing for food said the lack of water following the quake was their biggest worry.

(Production: Chris Gallagher)