Rescuers search for survivors in quake-hit Japan prefecture

Watch more on iWantTFC

Japan's Nagoya City Fire Department on Wednesday released videos and photographs said to show rescuers searching for survivors in collapsed houses following a deadly earthquake on New Year's Day.

Thousands of rescue workers are pressing on in the hunt for survivors of the Monday earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture that killed at least 78 people in Japan, hoping to save as many as possible within a three -day survival window that ends on Thursday afternoon.

Reuters was not able to confirm the location or the date the videos were filmed.

Severed roads and the remote location of the worst-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts. Nearly 600 tremors have hit the Noto peninsula since the main quake, raising fears of further damage to infrastructure. —Report from Reuters