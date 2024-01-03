Japan quake survivors face freezing rain

Watch more on iWantTFC

Rescuers raced against the clock on Wednesday (January 3) searching for survivors of an earthquake in western Japan that killed at least 65, while evacuees continued to wait for further aid amid freezing temperatures and heavy rain.

Firefighters searched into the night in the debris below a collapsed building in the centre of Wajima, a city hit hard by the quake. The firefighters had come from Osaka more than 400 km away.

At a nearby evacuation centre, people prepared to spend another night.

A medical assistance doctor at the centre said it was slower than usual for supplies to reach Wajima compared with other disasters where he has worked.

Severed roads, damaged infrastructure, and the remote location of the hardest-hit areas have complicated rescue efforts. The full extent of damage and casualties remains unclear two days after the quake.

