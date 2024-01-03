Japan Coast Guard plane in fatal aircraft collision not cleared for take-off: transcripts

Watch more on iWantTFC

Japanese authorities said on Wednesday (January 3) a passenger jet which collided with a Coast Guard turboprop at a Tokyo airport was given permission to land, but the smaller plane was not cleared for take-off, based on transcripts of conversations with the control tower.

The printed transcripts were distributed to reporters by officials at Japan's transport ministry on Wednesday. It showed the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 operating flight JAL 516 receiving permission to land on Tokyo Haneda airport's runway 34R, while the Coast Guard plane identified as JA722A was told to proceed to a holding point short of the runway.

The captain of the Coast Guard plane said he had entered the runway after receiving permission, a coast guard official said, while acknowledging that there was no indication in the transcripts that he had been cleared to do so.

The Japanese Transport Minister, Tetsuo Saito, told reporters the transcript was an "objective" record of interactions between Air Traffic Control and the aircraft involved in Tuesday's (January 2) accident.

