French highliner performs on a slackline in Chile

French highliner Nathan Paulin wowed Chileans by performing on a 50-meter-high (164 feet) slackline spanning 270 meters (886 feet) over Santiago's downtown on Wednesday (December 3). Cheers and applause echoed on the ground after Paulin - who was attached to a safety line - successfully ended his performance. The show marked the inauguration of a local theatre festival called 'Teatro a Mil' (Theatre to a thousand). The festival will include a series of shows that will take over public spaces in Santiago and some regions of the country. In 2021, Paulin walked across a 600-metre-long (1968 feet) rope suspended 70 meters (230 feet) above the ground from the first floor of Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower. - Report from Reuters