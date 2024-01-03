Floodwaters engulf holiday park in Northamptonshire, UK

Watch more on iWantTFC

Floods engulfed areas of Northamptonshire, in Britain's East Midlands, aerial footage showed on Wednesday (January 3).

Mobile homes at Billing Aquadrome, a holiday park located in the English county, were submerged by the floods, while water surged into nearby fields.

Storm Henk caused havoc in parts of Britain and Wales, as floods and winds of more than 90mph swept across the country.

Severe weather warnings from the UK’s National Weather Service were still in place for Wednesday. —Report from Reuters