Home > Overseas Floodwaters engulf holiday park in Northamptonshire, UK Reuters Posted at Jan 04 2024 12:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Floods engulfed areas of Northamptonshire, in Britain's East Midlands, aerial footage showed on Wednesday (January 3). Mobile homes at Billing Aquadrome, a holiday park located in the English county, were submerged by the floods, while water surged into nearby fields. Storm Henk caused havoc in parts of Britain and Wales, as floods and winds of more than 90mph swept across the country. Severe weather warnings from the UK’s National Weather Service were still in place for Wednesday. —Report from Reuters Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC, overseas Read More: United Kingdom UK Britain East Midlands flooding UK floods UK flooding Billing Aquadrome