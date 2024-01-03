Home > Overseas Fire guts Japan shopping arcade Reuters Posted at Jan 04 2024 06:43 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Eyewitness video shot on Wednesday (January 3) showed firefighters trying to put out a fire at a shopping district in Kitakyushu city, southern Japan. Local media reported the fire took place at Uomachi Gintengai shopping arcade, one of the city's oldest shopping areas. According to police, there are no reports of injuries so far but nearby residents are being told to evacuate, said local media. (Production: Feline Lim, Vinaya K) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber japan, kitakyushu, anc promo Read More: japan kitakyushu anc promo