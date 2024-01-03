Fire guts Japan shopping arcade

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness video shot on Wednesday (January 3) showed firefighters trying to put out a fire at a shopping district in Kitakyushu city, southern Japan.

Local media reported the fire took place at Uomachi Gintengai shopping arcade, one of the city's oldest shopping areas.

According to police, there are no reports of injuries so far but nearby residents are being told to evacuate, said local media.

(Production: Feline Lim, Vinaya K)