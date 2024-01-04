Eyewitness captures Storm Henk battering British beach

Watch more on iWantTFC

Eyewitness footage showed strong winds battering the British coastline on Tuesday (January 2), in the wake of Storm Henk.

According to the eyewitness at the western English town of Weston-Super-Mare, their phone was "nearly blown" away while recording the video but everything "was fine." They emerged unharmed and full of sand.

Storm Henk caused havoc in parts of southern Britain and Wales with floods and winds of more than 90mph.

Severe weather warnings from the UK’s National Weather Service are still in place for Wednesday (January 3). -Report from Reuters