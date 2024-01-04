Watch more on iWantTFC

A US Coast Guard (USCG) air crew rescued a dog named Leo after he fell off a cliff at Ecola State Park in Oregon on New Year’s Day (January 1).

The dramatic rescue was captured by a hoist camera showing a USCG rescue swimmer propelling from a helicopter onto the beach and securing the dog into a hoisting basket from which they were lifted back up to the chopper.

Reuters was able to confirm the location by the coordinates shown on the hoist camera which matched satellite and file imagery of the area.

The successful rescue operation culminated when Leo was safely reunited with his relieved owners on land and shared a group hug with his Coast Guard savior.

The USCG posted an update by the dog's owners on Leo's condition on X on Tuesday following the harrowing experience saying that their pet is doing well after staying overnight at an emergency vet “with only a few cuts and bruises."

