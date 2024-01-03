Watch more on iWantTFC

Chinese state media on Tuesday (January 2) unveiled new images of China's most advanced aircraft carrier yet, including next generation launch tracks that can catapult a wider range of aircraft from its deck.

First shown to the public in June 2022, the Fujian was entirely designed and built domestically.

Yet to conduct its first sea trials, the aircraft carrier is larger and technologically more advanced than the Shandong, commissioned in 2019, and the Liaoning, which China bought secondhand from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted domestically.

On state television late on Tuesday, the Fujian was seen being towed by a smaller vessel with all of the three tracks of its electromagnetic catapult system visible on its deck.

(Production: Alessandro Diviggiano)

