Satellite images of damaged Japanese coastal cities after quake

Satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies on Tuesday (January 2) show the damage caused to Japanese coastal cities following the New Year's Day earthquake.

Destroyed buildings and capsized boats can be seen in photographs taken over Suzu and Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The earthquake killed at least 55 people, with rescue teams struggling in freezing temperatures on Tuesday (January 2) to reach coastal areas where many are feared trapped under possibly thousands of destroyed homes.

In Suzu, a town of just over 5,000 households near the quake's epicenter, 90% of houses may have been destroyed, according to its mayor Masuhiro Izumiya.

(Production: Gerardo Gomez)